Family Camp opens at Bair Lake Bible Camp

JONES — Families, big and small, and from far and wide, gathered at the Bair Lake Bible Camp in Jones for the first day of family camp on Sunday, July 2.

As opposed to kids summer camps, where parents drop off their kids to stay in supervised cabins, Bair Lake’s Family Camp allows parents to stay with their children.

Bair Lake Bible Camp Chief Executive Officer Bob Tissot said for Family Camp, the activities on the daily schedule are designed differently.

“The biggest difference is the parents are here. So what we design programmatically is a chance for the family to do things together, and to give the parents a chance to get some ‘adult time’ together,” Tissot said.