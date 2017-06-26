A familiar face in an unfamiliar place

THREE RIVERS — Robert Kuhlman is no stranger to the duties of superintendent, nor St. Joseph County, but associating the former Centreville Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools administrator with Three Rivers will take time, as he becomes familiar with the community.

Kuhlman was dual superintendent of Centreville and Mendon schools from 2010 to 2015, before serving exclusively as Centreville’s superintendent for an additional two years. Less than a year after his retirement on June 30, 2017, Kuhlman made his return to the world of education this past Wednesday, albeit on a temporary basis, when he was named Three Rivers Community Schools’ (TRCS) interim-superintendent on Jan. 17.

Kuhlman was hired following superintendent Jean Logan’s resignation. Logan is leaving TRCS to take another position with the Jackson County Intermediate School District.



