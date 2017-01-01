Falcons, Hornets face road tests to start 2017 football season

HOMER — Constantine football’s focal point this season will be on defense.

Shawn Griffith’s Falcons gave up an uncharacteristic 325 points last season.

Fortunately, Constantine’s Wing-T offense was explosive enough as they scored 444 points and gained over 4,000 yards in total offense.

The Falcons, who again qualified for the Division 6 playoffs last fall, finished 6-4 after losing in the first round to regional finalist Schoolcraft.

Constantine took a big hit on offense with the graduation of running backs Anthony Evilisizor and Anthony Ruth who combined for over 2,500 yards.

