#1, Erin Zabonicki from Three Rivers helped son Liam Zabonicki create his own “Fairy Garden” at the Three Rivers Public Library on Saturday, May 20.

#2, Amanda Yearling, TRPL assistant director and head of adult and teen services, passed out a flower and a flower pot full of soil to each child during the “Fairy Garden” event at the Three Rivers Public Library on Saturday, May 20.

Commercial-News/Samantha May