Fairgrounds host annual county-wide garage sale

CENTREVILLE – Eight barns at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, including the Henningsen Show Arena, were packed to the brim Saturday morning for the 23rd Annual County-Wide Garage Sale.

One of the county’s biggest garage sale events, many different items from clothing to fishing equipment to handmade items were sold during the event.

“The things that get sold are anything that people bring from their household,” event organizer Ruth Cornwell said. “They’re home treasures that people want to buy. It may be junk to them, but they may be treasures to someone else.”

Cornwell said the convenience of the garage sale has drawn sellers to the event every year for the past 23 years.

“I live out in the country. If you have a garage sale, how many people are you going to get to drive clear out to it?” Cornwell said. “Here, you’ve got over 80 vendors out there, and it’s a great place to do it.”

Booths from local companies and a flower sale fundraiser were also present during the event. Proceeds from the flower sale fundraiser supported the Fair Association, who Cornwell said has been instrumental in “beautifying” the fairgrounds.

“They’ve done all the white fencing at the front of the grounds, they’ve done improvements to Barn 49, they’ve done the fence under the grandstand, they do wonderful things for us,” Cornwell said. “The money doesn’t go to the general fund, it goes to the Association, and they vote on what the money goes to.”

