Fair trade chocolatiers

World Fare in downtown Three Rivers held its annual “A Chocolate Affair” on Saturday, Feb. 11. Using fair trade chocolate, area food artists developed delectable creations available for public sampling and voting. Winners received gift certificates to the store, as well as recycled CDs decorated by local artist Gail Walters. Proceeds support the mission of World Fare, a non-profit, volunteer-run store committed to supporting economically disadvantaged farmers and artisans around the world. Pictured are (from left) Lorie Minor of Three Rivers, second place, “Reese’s Cheesecake Brownies”; Deborah Haak of Three Rivers, first place, “Silken Chocolate Pudding”; Bev Rockrohr of Three Rivers, third place, “Toffee Candy with Nuts”; Naomi Wenger of Three Rivers, Best Presentation, “Salt and Pepper Caramel Brownies”; Breanne Mitchell of Munster, Ind., most original, “Chocolate Ravioli.” Mitchell’s children (Alexander, Harrison (hidden), Hanna, Charley and Noah) helped with her entry as well.

