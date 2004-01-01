Fabius Twp. treasurer announces retirement

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The woman behind the day-to-day operations of Fabius Township has announced her retirement as a dedicated treasurer and board member.

Judy Holman, who has served as the township treasurer for 14 years, announced her retirement from the township board, as well as the Fabius-Park Townships Fire Board, at a fire board meeting on Wednesday. The emotional announcement triggered a standing ovation. The fireboard president, Ed English, gifted Holman with a plague to honor her nine years serving on the fireboard.

“Its been a pleasure, I will miss it,” she said after receiving her plaque.

“The fire department has always been close to my heart. They are my heroes. I admire the people that can do that work. They put their life on the line every day with a house fire or an accident. It is a dangerous job and I admire these guys for doing that. It was bittersweet leaving the fire board,” she said the following day.

Holman made the decision to focus on her health and spend time with her family. At the Fabius Township board meeting Wednesday, her successor will be appointed, as well as the appointment of a new fire board member to represent the township.

Holman was hired by the township in 2004 and has handled the behind-the-scenes operations ever since. She collects school and state taxes, tallies calls to the fire department, and votes on tough decisions as a board member, especially when Wall-Mart and Menards moved into town.

“I never really looked at this like a job. I’ve enjoyed it, I have enjoyed the people I met and I will miss it,” Holman said.



