Fabius Twp. supervisor addresses mayor’s comments regarding trail project

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Fabius Township supervisor John Kroggel addressed a comment made by Three Rivers mayor Tom Lowry regarding construction of a trail to Meyer Broadway Park on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

In the city’s last regular meeting, Lowry said the project receives funding through the “city’s money, lots of private donations, a matching grant from a foundation that somebody had a connection to and zero money from Fabius Township, even though 90 percent of the route will be in the township, they don’t want to spend a penny.”

“I was stunned, angered, and disappointed by the comments. Let me try to add some clarification, history, and comments of my own,” Kroggel said.

The project is one proposed through the River Country Recreational Authority (RCRA), which was formed through an agreement between the township and city. Kroggel said the authority is intended to run as an independent body, and has the capability to pursue projects as they wish. The authority was made to be “self-funded for their projects,” therefore the “RCRA has the ability to seek grants, donations, and a millage if needed.”

