Fabius TWP Board discusses Central Dispatch’s response to noise complaints

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board of Trustees discussed issues with St. Joseph County Central Dispatch’s response to noise complaints with Captain Jason Bingaman of the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department and Dennis Brandenburg with Central Dispatch on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

“It’s happened with a couple of different people, even one of our board members, called Central Dispatch about a noise problem and the response they got was, ‘Your township doesn’t have an ordinance, therefore there is nothing we can do,’” supervisor John Kroggel said.

Kroggel said no other townships have an ordinance addressing noise complaints, thus the response from county dispatch is “not appropriate” and better communication is needed.

Kroggel said he met with St. Joseph County prosecuting attorney John McDonough and undersheriff Mark Lillywhite, and they suggested encouraging residents to call 911 dispatch when dealing with a noise issue.

“If I got a neighbor at two o’clock in the morning raising holy, you know what, I’m not going to go over there and find that I’m confronting some 250-pound drunk guy that’s going to take a swing at me. That’s something that I think a law officer should step in and say, ‘Maybe something’s out of control here,’” Kroggel said.

Noise complaints are usually when the noise is “too out of hand, and (people) feel intimidated to do something about it,” according to Kroggel.

Brandenburg said officers will make an appearance for a noise complaint, but law enforcement must prioritize calls, and the majority of issues are ranked much higher than loud music or a noisy neighbor.

“They are down to the bare minimum, so we have to prioritize calls. There are many more calls more serious than loud music,” Brandenburg said.

“So we still have to prioritize. Accidents, break-ins, assault, those things are ranked much higher than loud music and some of those take hours until we get a car free and somebody gets out. (For noise complaints) usually the officers gets free, drives through the area and its quiet.”

Bingaman said from the “perspective of enforcement,” there is no statute regarding noise complaints, although the issue can potentially reach the point of a criminal act in the form of disturbing the peace, which is still low priority.

Treasurer Judy Holman said about a year ago, she called about a noisy neighbor at 3 a.m. and the dispatcher was “rude” and refused to send an officer. She said Fabius Township is the only township in the county who pays for a deputy designated to assist the area, thus it is a “disservice” to the township’s residents when there is no officer responding to a call.

“Maybe we should rethink our deputy. If the attitude is since we have a deputy, no one else is going to respond, I’m sorry, but that is a disservice to our citizens and that is not acceptable,” Holman said.

