FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board Wednesday, March 8 adopted its 2017-18 proposed budget, with revenues and expenditures of $746,050.

This is about $40,000 less than last year, as state grants, charges for services, interest/rentals/royalties and transfers in are all down.

Due to the lower revenues, the road maintenance budget went down nearly $46,000.

“We’re tight on doing additional roadwork beyond what the county is planning to do,” supervisor John Kroggel said, referring to a list of road improvements that was presented at last month’s board meeting.

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.