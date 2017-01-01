Fabius Township holds quarterly Styrofoam recycling event

FABIUS TOWNSHIP – For the second time this year, Fabius Township held their quarterly Styrofoam collection event on Saturday, March 16, at the Westside Landfill Recycling Center on Roberts Road.

The collection, which is a partnership between Waste Management and Dart Container Corporation, has been going on quarterly since 2017. Styrofoam items, such as dinnerware, take-out containers, meat/fish trays, egg cartons, packing material and peanuts were collected at no charge. Packing peanuts were bagged separately from everything else.

“Because we do this, we keep this stuff from going in the landfill, which is a great thing,” Barb Kroggel, who helped put on Saturday’s event, said.

Kroggel said Dart Container comes over and picks up the Styrofoam-filled bags, up to 20 at a time, and takes them to one of their recycling facilities. Back in September, 20 bags were collected, but there were only 16 bags this past January, according to Kroggel. She added that she hopes the township can do more of these pickups.

“If we start getting more bags filled with Styrofoam to recycle, we can start doing more of these pickups,” Kroggel said. “But right now, it’s just quarterly.”

Kroggel gave kudos to Eric Shafer of Waste Management, who helped partner with the township on the collection.

“He was very generous with letting us use the storage building to do this,” Kroggel said. “Without him and Dart, we couldn’t put this on.”

The next Styrofoam collection event will be on June 15 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

