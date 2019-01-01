Fabius Township hears CTE presentation by St. Joseph County EDGE chair

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board heard a presentation from Ken Jones, chairman of the St. Joseph County EDGE economic development organization, during its regular meeting on Wednesday.

Jones led off the presentation by saying EDGE, formerly known as the St. Joseph County Economic Development Corporation, has serviced or provided assistance to 61 businesses in St. Joseph County in the first quarter of 2019, mostly in Three Rivers.

“That assistance includes grant work and assistance with state-level incentives, and making sure that any roadblocks that are in [business owners’] way to grow their business or add investment to their business are moved away. That’s our primary focus,” Jones said.

The main focus of Jones’ presentation was to give the board information on the upcoming Career Technical Education millage request through the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District, which will be an issue on the November ballot this year. Jones is a member of the CTE advisory committee.

“I’m not here to ask the township board to pass any resolution in support of this, mostly what we’re trying to do is talk to people,” Jones said. “Maybe if I talk to you, you might talk to somebody, or if someone asks a question, you’ll have the answer, or part of the answer, or you’ll be able to tell them where to find the answer.”

Jones said the advisory committee is in the middle of an outreach campaign to provide information about the upcoming ballot issue. Jones outlined how the funding structure currently works for the CTE program, and how the effort for a millage request came about.