Fabius Township discusses boat purchase for fire department

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Fabius Township Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of purchasing a boat for the fire department.

Supervisor John Kroggel said currently the fire department “does not have a way to get out on the water.”

“We are blessed with these lakes and the firefighters we have want to do a good job and want to help out and do stuff, and it is getting frustrating when they have to flag down a boat in the middle of the lake for them to come and get you,” Kroggel said.

Kroggel said the addition of a boat would not replace the St. Joseph County’s Dive, Rescue and Recovery team, but would be available for firefighters to assist with the rescue.

“Unfortunately, dive and rescue is often dive and recovery. These guys are hoping to get out on the water so they can participate, to plant buoys, clear the area, sort of keep people away from the area,” Kroggel said.

Currently, Kroggel said the dive rescue site is in Centreville and sometimes there is no time to wait. Kroggel pointed out the drowning that occurred last month on Clear Lake and an apparent “explosion” out on Corey Lake with a boat.

“People try to be helpful but there is no way to get out of the water and sort of secure it until dive rescue can get there. Dive rescue is over in Centreville, so someone has to go there, retrieve it, come back and that is a lot,” Kroggel said.

Clerk Carol Wilkins suggested in the future to have a dive and rescue team housed at Station Three because “they would have a lot quicker response than waiting for the county.”

