Fabius Township Board passes ordinance on bifurcated parcels

FABIUS – The Fabius Township Board passed an ordinance during Wednesday’s regular meeting to rezone nine properties classified as bifurcated parcels.

The ordinance, the second such ordinance regarding bifurcated parcels in the township, passed unanimously, 5-0. The ordinance, which concerned properties on Pulver Road, Coon Hollow Road, Meyer Lake, Clear Lake Road, Edgewood Road and Corey Drive, will take effect eight days following publication of the ordinance.

Fabius Township Planning Commission Chairman Ken Linn told the Commercial-News that a bifurcated parcel is when a single parcel of land within the township has two different zoning districts, such as a Medium Density Residential District designation and Agricultural District designation on the same parcel.

“Our lawyers told us about a year and a half ago we can’t have bifurcated parcels, and that we need to correct them,” Linn said. “We started to go through the township, and we found about 40 of them that we’ve been correcting and will continue to work on for the next couple of months.”

A public hearing about the proposed ordinance that passed Wednesday was held in April. Linn said they divided up the ordinances and public hearings on the parcels into nine or ten parcels at a time for convenience reasons.