Fabius Township approves purchase of body cameras for code officials

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board approved the purchase and use of body cameras for code officials during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The request was made by Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman, who said inspectors have been finding “a lot more people” who he said “want to start challenging people or start accusing people of doing things or saying things that they didn’t.”

Kuhlman said the body cameras are part of a multi-jurisdictional purchase with multiple other townships and municipalities in St. Joseph and Cass Counties. The total cost of the project, according to a letter given by Kuhlman to the board, is $3,767.40 for a total of nine cameras, with Fabius’ share being $241.50.

The cameras would be used by the townships’ building, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, code enforcement and zone enforcement personnel. According to Kuhlman’s letter, this includes Kuhlman, Ordinance Enforcement Officer Michael Haydon, Building Inspector Joe Wickey, Plumbing/Mechanical Inspector John Dobberteen, and Electrical Inspector Ron Bellaire in Fabius. Other townships’ individual shares were based on who would be using them for the township.

“We’re hoping this will help reduce our risk management issues that, if somebody does accuse somebody of something, that we’re going to have it on video to protect us a little more,” Kuhlman said. “If you told me a few years ago that we would have to go to these, I would’ve said no.”