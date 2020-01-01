Fabius Township approves Coon Hollow Road project

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board approved a road project on Coon Hollow Road between Avery Road and Millard Road during their meeting on Wednesday.

The project, Township Supervisor John Kroggel said, will consist of an asphalt overlay over the 1.5-mile stretch of road, and will cost the township approximately $112,000 of the $224,000 total cost via a township match. There is currently not a timetable for the project to get started.

The Coon Hollow project is part of four other road projects the board approved Wednesday as part of a township match program with the road commission. The board approved using $6,120 for chip sealing Wakeshma Road, $13,500 for a chip seal on Ferguson Road from Coon Hollow to Hoffman Road, $3,150 for a project on Venta Road, and $11,700 for chip sealing the area of Harmon Court, Oak Avenue and Dudd Road.

Kroggel said the area of Coon Hollow from Stoldt Road to U.S. 131 has sections that are “really bad,” and because working on the entire stretch would “kill our budget more,” Kroggel presented three stretches of the road to the board to prioritize for a project first. The sections are Coon Hollow between Ferguson Road and U.S. 131, between Avery Road and Millard Road and Ferguson Road to Millard Road.

“Any of those three options would cover the worst sections when you’re going through that S-curve before you get to Millard, which is all beat up,” Kroggel said.

Kroggel initially recommended doing the two-mile stretch between Ferguson and US-131, which would cost approximately $165,000. Trustee Cliff Maxwell raised concerns about the road being torn up by bypass traffic on that particular stretch as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s reconstruction project of U.S. 131, which is expected to continue in 2020. Trustee Dan Wilkins added that the intersection of Coon Hollow and US-131 “got really bad” when it was used as a bypass for Hoffman Road, with Kerr Creek Road “holding up pretty well.”

“I had to send out some emails to the county, and they came in and patched it. I mean, we got some deep holes that weren’t there before,” Wilkins said. “It is a good question on whether or not that’s going to get—I don’t want it to get tore up again.”