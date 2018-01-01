Fabius Township approves controversial conditional rezoning request

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board of Trustees approved a conditional rezoning request, recommended for approval by the township’s planning commission, following a 3-2 vote on Wednesday, April 11.

Luke Jacobs, owner of Jacobs Overhead Door, and Katie Jacobs, wife and co-owner, applied for a conditional rezoning of three parcels located near the intersection of Coon Hollow Road and Kerr Creek Road at 58445 Kerr Creek Rd. The request would rezone the parcels from a R-2 (Medium Residential) to a B (Business District), in order for the Jacobs to convert a former church building, which has been vacant for some time, to office space, a sales room, and product storage for their business.

Due to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) US-131 reconstruction project, the business’s entrance will be located off of Kerr Creek Road, as opposed to US-131, and a cul-de-sac will be built, also on Kerr Creek Road near the business.

During the township planning commission’s public hearing held in February, nearly all of the neighboring homeowners expressed their concerns on a possibility of increased traffic and large trucks disrupting a residential area. Following a 4-2 vote, the township planning commission approved to recommend the rezoning application, considering that the Jacobs will follow their self-imposed list of criteria, to the township board during its April meeting.

“It is obviously difficult. There are a lot of good reasons to approve the application and there are a lot of good reasons to deny it,” Chairman Ken Linn said.



