Fabius Township adopts marijuana resolution

ABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board adopted a resolution regarding marijuana facilities, presented by Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman on Wednesday, June 14.

Kuhlman said adopting the resolution is not permanent, but currently, the township will not allow marijuana facilities on all five levels of marijuana licensing; dispensaries, testing facilities, process facilities, growing facilities, and transporting.

“All this is a resolution that says ‘we understand that there are five levels of licensing coming down the pipe and at this point in time we do not allow, any of those five licensing in Fabius Township,” Kuhlman said.

Once marijuana-licensing applications start going to the state, Kuhlman said the resolution creates a simpler way to respond.

Kuhlman said after the state receives an application, Fabius Township will be contacted and given a certain amount of days to respond and without a response in time, “the state will do whatever they want.”

“This resolution is just merely making whoever’s job much simpler when we get an application from the state,” Kuhlman said. “We don’t have to craft a letter and send our entire ordinance in. We staple a copy of this resolution to that letter and we send that back. That is all this resolution is for.”

Supervisor John Kroggel voted for the adoption of the resolution and said the resolution keeps the township safe from the state’s unpredictable actions.

“The concern is it is hard for us to stay completely on top of what the state may or may not do, they may be changing rules and regulations so this will be an added level of security,” Kroggel said.

