Fabius road work delineated

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Fabius Township board members announced at their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15 the roads that will be chip sealed by the St. Joseph County Road Commission this year.

Youngs Prairie between M-60 and Harder, Broadway between Ferguson and Krull, Millard between Walmart and Coon Hollow, East Clear Lake between Coon Hollow and Reed, and Cowling between the township line and Null will be completely resurfaced.

Work will be done on the outer six feet of the road on Dutch Settlement between County Line and Abbey, Abbey between Dutch Settlement and Hoffman, Bullock between Pulver and Hoffman, Lone Tree between Clear Lake and Lucas, and Youngman between Harder and Gleason.

