Fabius Planning Commission reviews survey results, approves solar overlay map

FABIUS TWP. — Preservation of open space, preserving farmland, and protecting groundwater are the most important priorities to Fabius Township residents, with renewable energy development still a divisive issue, according to the results of a community survey in the township revealed Tuesday.

That detail was one of several significant and highly-anticipated findings in the survey, done as part of the process of revising the township’s Master Plan. Results were revealed and reviewed during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, where the commission also approved a solar overlay map to add into the final Master Plan document.

While the actual master plan itself isn’t finalized or approved as of yet – doing so requires a public hearing, which there hasn’t been yet – the two pieces approved and revealed Tuesday were important in the process of doing so, as a guide to shaping the final plan.

The results of the survey, conducted from December 2021 to February 2022, were compiled into a 51-page document given to planning commission members, and will be released online on the township’s website in the near future. Commission Chair Randy Schmeling said out of the almost 2,900 surveys sent out, there were 654 responses, which he said was an “improvement” over the last time similar questionnaires were sent out, when roughly 362 were returned.

The Commercial-News obtained a copy of the results, which had several significant findings.

Respondents said they were most concerned with the quality of groundwater in the township (33 percent), the quality of surface water (31 percent), the availability of high-speed internet or wireless connections (29.2 percent), and the “unplanned and sporadic” commercial development in the township (31.4 percent). Respondents, according to the results document, were also “somewhat concerned” by the loss of open space and natural areas to development (26.5 percent).

Respondents were asked about the importance of priorities in the township, with the results showing that protecting groundwater (76 percent labeled it as “very important”), protecting private property rights (65 percent) and preserving open spaces (55 percent) were the top priorities to them in the township. The next highest priority for residents was preserving farmland, with 54 percent labeling it was “very important.” The least important priority to respondents was the expansion of industrial and commercial developments in the township, with 6 to 7 percent of respondents labeling it as “very important,” and between 21 and 24 percent labeling it “not important at all.”

Promoting renewable energy was mixed in responses, with 24 percent labeling it “very important,” 26 percent labeling it as “neutral,” and 23 percent saying it was “not important at all” in terms of township priorities.

About 47.9 percent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the township should be “open to expanding utility-grade renewable energy resources.” About 33.2 percent disagreed or strongly disagreed with the statement, with a high percentage of respondents, 18.9 percent, neither agreeing or disagreeing with the statement.

Approximately 49.4 percent of respondents expressed a need for single-family homes of 1-5 acres in the township, with 32.7 percent of respondents saying single-family homes of 5+ acre lots are needed and 29.7 percent of respondents saying single-family homes of less than an acre are needed. Additionally, 34.8 percent of respondents noted interest in retirement community/senior living and assisted living in the township.

Respondents expressed little satisfaction in zoning and code enforcement in the township, with 28 percent saying they were “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with it, with only 24 percent “very satisfied” or “satisfied.” Communications to residents from the township were also criticized, with 27 percent “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied” with that aspect, with 28 percent either “satisfied” or “very satisfied.” The next-highest rate of dissatisfaction was with police protection, with only 15 percent either “dissatisfied” or “very dissatisfied.” Overall, though, respondents were more satisfied with aspects of the township than dissatisfied.

“There was a lot of interesting information,” Schmeling said. “For the most part, comparing the surveys this time and last time, not much has changed.”

Schmeling also noted there were other suggestions on moving forward which they will be looking at in the future, mainly changing zoning with regard to accessory buildings.

Solar overlay maps approved

One of the most significant things approved during the meeting was the creation of a solar overlay map, which lays out the areas in the township where large-scale solar energy equipment may be able to be placed.

The township chose to set their overlay map to allow the equipment to potentially be placed along the M-60 corridor in the township, from the Three Rivers city limits to County Line Road, with an area extending 880 yards (0.5 miles) north and south from M-60’s right of way in that range.

Although the overlay map lays out where large-scale solar equipment can be placed, whether or not the equipment will actually be placed anywhere in the designated area is still contingent on whether or not landowners, residents and businesses outlined in the designated area opt in to cooperating with any solar companies in allowing land to be used for the equipment. It is also contingent on the land being usable for the equipment as well.

“There’s no guarantee people would sign up for it,” Schmeling said.

Commissioners were torn during discussion on how far the perimeter north and south should go, debating anywhere from 500 yards, which they said “was not feasible,” to 2,000 yards, as well as debating which parts of the corridor to allow it. The commissioners compromised with 880 yards as a sort of happy medium that wasn’t too big or too small.

Schmeling said most of the suggestions regarding where to put solar in the survey tended to focus around the M-60 corridor, which is why that area was selected. One area of the corridor that most likely won’t be used for solar is the landfill area, which Schmeling said has land that isn’t usable.

“It’s my understanding that it’s too steep, and they have all those layers of underlayment down there,” Schmeling said. “They don’t want that being penetrated, so that’s not a viable option.”

Schmeling said the board “should be open” to renewable energy, but said people in the township have rights and expectations when it comes to that, and that a “balance” needs to be struck in situations like the township is in right now.

“We have to do something, because we can’t keep burning coal, but a farmer has the right to use their property the way they want to, but then the person living in the township also has an expectation of keeping the rural community,” Schmeling said. “We have to try to strike that balance if at all possible.”

During public comment, in response to a concern by Beth Hubbard about existing deals landowners outside of the overlay zone have with Orion Renewable Energy, the company looking to place a solar farm in the township, Schmeling agreed with the sentiment proposed by Hubbard that those deals are “pretty much obsolete.”

“For anybody out of the overlay district, yes,” Schmeling said.

Zoning Administrator Doug Kuhlman brought up Orion in his report to the board, saying he met with the company nearly two weeks ago, and mentioned they came to pull their pending application. When he asked if they were modifying the applications, they indicated that “at this time, they’re doing nothing.” Kuhlman said he does not have an active application or incomplete application from Orion at this point.

The township is expected to get a formal map made via their township attorney, and will look into what verbiage can be placed in the final Master Plan to that effect.

