Fabius-Park FD Board discusses need for new equipment

By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius-Park Fire Department board discussed a plan on Wednesday, June 7, to possibly buy high angle and swift water rescue equipment.
“It is like anything else, you can train for a lot of things. You can train for extrication, you can train for swift water rescue, but there is no sense of training for it if you don’t have the equipment,” Fire Chief Mike Frye said. “But swift water rescue today would be something, with all the lakes and the rivers around here, it would be something we probably should look into it.”
