Fabius Park FD board approves purchase of new radios

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Fabius Park Fire Department board voted unanimously to forgo renewing its current maintenance plan on firefighters’ radios, and will instead use the money to buy new radios for those without one.

Last year the board spent around $3,200 on a radio maintenance plan, and an additional $600 on repairs not covered by the plan, Fire Chief Michael Fry said.

“I don’t know if we’re really getting our bang for our buck with radio maintenance,” Fry said.

Fry said the team is without three radios for firefighters, including the two cadets in training but he said Wednesday’s decision would fix the problem, ensuring all firefighters have an active radio on-hand.

In other business, the Board…

•Discussed maintenance issues on the building’s air compressor and generator.

•Rescheduled to meet with Fry and others to discuss possible replacement or addition of fire vehicles. Assistant Chief Josh Judsen said some of their trucks do not have room for rescue and can only be used for service fires.

