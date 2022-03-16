Fabius approves annual budget, library funding questioned

FABIUS TWP. — Fabius Township’s contribution to the Three Rivers Public Library was questioned, but ultimately kept in, as part of their 2022-23 budget, approved by the township’s board Wednesday.

As it was approved, the township is estimated to get $903,850 in revenues in the next fiscal year, with expenditures of $792,612. With that combination, the township is estimated to end the fiscal year with $111,238 going into fund balance.

As part of the township’s budget, $57,000 of their estimated expenditures goes to “Recreation and Culture,” which includes the library and the River Country Recreation Authority. Of the $57,000, $55,000 is used as their annual financial contribution to the library.

That amount was questioned by Trustee Cliff Maxwell, categorizing the amount as too high, and asking for it to be reduced to $45,000.

“I think $55,000 is a whole lot of money to give to the library, in my opinion, because of COVID and not getting a whole lot of penal fines,” Maxwell said. Township Clerk Carol Wilkins rebuffed Maxwell, saying the $55,000 was what they gave the library during 2020, and that the contribution includes penal fines.

Supervisor Ken Linn said the issue was discussed during a recent budget session by the board. While he seemed to agree a bit with Maxwell’s assessment that the amount was “ridiculous,” he also acknowledged that the amount helps meet the library’s requirements for state aid.

“In order to be eligible for state funding, the city has to show 3/10 mil support, and that’s how they base it,” Linn said. “We do get to subtract our penal fines, but the problem is during COVID, they weren’t issuing enough citations and fines.”

Fabius’ current library services contract with TRPL has them paying out of their general fund the equivalent of 3/10 mil state taxable value for the township, minus penal fines, according to Linn. Wilkins added later that $55,000 is less than what the township used to pay in the past.

Trustee Judy Holman said the township should discuss the library in the future, stating their township representative should get a vote on the board “like we used to.” The two representatives on the TRPL board from Fabius and Lockport townships currently do not have voting rights on library business matters. Linn said from what he could tell, the library board “values” the opinion of their township’s representative Sarah Van Oss, who was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

Van Oss addressed some of the board’s questions when it came to the library, in particular one asked by Maxwell about finding out how many people actually use the library, not just how many township residents have cards. She said the library can’t give out that information, because it’s an issue of privacy.

“They can’t look up and tell you, these are the Fabius people who have come to the library this month, they can only tell us the number of people who have Fabius cards,” Van Oss said. “I can tell you every month that that number goes up, it’s not going down. … They can’t look it up without looking at names. That’s the problem.”

Ultimately, the majority of board members defended the library and the money they pay to it every year. Linn said in a near million-dollar budget, $55,000 isn’t much.

“As we’ve discussed in our budget work session, my position is we’re talking about a million-dollar budget and we’re $57,000 into those cultural items, and overall, it’s a minimum amount of our budget,” Linn said.

Wilkins said the library provides a number of services to people in need, and is “not a waste of money.”

“There are people in the township that need the library, let alone want to use it. Obviously, you and I don’t use it, but we should provide the service for the people that need it,” Wilkins said.

Maxwell brought up reducing the amount to $45,000 again, but Linn reiterated they couldn’t do so because of the requirements laid out for the library to get state aid. In his response, Linn also brought up the library funding controversy between the library and Park Township and claimed the library “walked away” from a deal proposed by Park Township because they would’ve lost state aid. However, it was Park Township that ended contract negotiations with the library back on March 31, 2021, rejecting a contract offer from the library that would’ve had the township pay flat fees of $15,000, $17,000, and $19,000 plus penal fines over the first three years.

Treasurer Cindy Haradine said having the library available for township residents is a good thing.

“I think it’s a good service, and I think there’s plenty of people that need it. To one, it might not be what you would spend your money on, but that just sometimes is the way it is. We’re a community, and I think it’s good to support the library,” Haradine said. “I agree it’s a lot of money, but it’s a great service.”

As for the rest of the budget’s expenditures, the majority of them are for general government ($313,952) and public safety ($319,710). Another expenditure in the budget, public works/roads, is down from previous years to $12,950 for the year, due to using funds in 2021 to re-pave Coon Hollow Road.

The budget was approved 4-1, with Maxwell dissenting.

In other business…

Linn gave an update on the process of a potential 425 agreement with the City of Three Rivers for a WellNow Urgent Care center at the corner of U.S. 131 and Millard Street. He said he sent the city what the township discussed with the proposal a couple of months ago, with the city indicating they were okay with developing a “failure to develop” clause in the contract.

The board approved a new police contract.

The board approved a reconciliation contract with Mclelland & Strohm PC.

