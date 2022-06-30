Fabius accepts ambulance services agreement with TR

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — The Fabius Township Board of Trustees Wednesday voted in favor of an ambulance services agreement with the City of Three Rivers.

The ambulance services agreement states that Fabius Township agrees to pay the City of Three Rivers an annual per capita service fee based on the total population of the township, which is a total of 3,248 per the 2010 census.

Three Rivers Fire Department Fire Chief Carl Holcomb explained to the board that the initial per capita service fee would be $14.42. Holcomb said the only significant changes in the agreement are some wording changes, such as a detailed explanation of BLS (Basic Life Support) and ALS (Advanced Life Support).

The agreement becomes effective on July 1 and will expire on June 30, 2022.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.