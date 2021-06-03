Explosion reported, no injuries reported in garage fire

UPDATED 11:19 P.M.

THREE RIVERS — No injuries were reported in a garage fire in Three Rivers Saturday night.

Three Rivers Fire Department Chief Jeff Bloomfield said firefighters were dispatched at 8:04 p.m. to a house in the 500 block of North Douglas Avenue for a garage fire in progress. Upon arrival, Bloomfield said, there were approximately 20-foot-high flames coming out of the garage, extending to a neighboring house that eventually caught on fire. Bloomfield said both fires were under control within 15 minutes.

The home was deemed a total loss, while the neighboring house suffered "significant damage," according to Bloomfield.

Witnesses in the area reported at least one explosion occurred in the area around the time of the fire, with social media reports indicating the explosion could be felt through a wide area of town. Bloomfield said the reported explosion and the cause of the fire itself are under investigation.

Assisting TRFD at the scene were Fabius-Park Fire Department and the Three Rivers Police Department.

