Exploring a different level of downtown

THREE RIVERS — Visitors to downtown Three Rivers got a rare treat on Saturday afternoon: The chance to visit parts of downtown buildings normally inaccessible to the public.

That opportunity came during the Upstairs/Downstairs Tour, where, for $15, nine locations both on the upper and lower floors of downtown buildings and the Sue Silliman House on South Main Street were open for people to view and take in. The money went to support the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority.

“The tour is an opportunity for people to come downtown and explore all the hidden spaces that we still have in our historic downtown,” DDA Executive Director Tricia Meyer said.

Main floor commercial space, such as To A Tea, the Pink Paisley Poppy Emporium and the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce office were available to view, as well as upper level residential spaces, some for rent and some with residents in them.