Experience a magical dinner in Colon

COLON — Magic Week isn’t just another community festival. It’s a full-fledged holiday that many families go to for a family meal and to mingle with the top-of-the line magicians flooding Colon. The Magic Dinner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Colon is traditionally the place most chose to include in their Magic Week experience.

“We invite you to join us for the pork loin feast on Friday, Aug. 3. Serving starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Many magicians use the dinner as a point of reunion, relaxing and sharing stories (of more or less veracity) and freely practicing a little sleight-of-hand,” invites Carol Campbell, one of the dinner planners.

