Experience and education backs SJC Finance Director

CENTREVILLE — At eight years old, St. Joseph County’s Finance Director Ryan Post started his finance career with his head in the books, running a neighborhood lawn-mowing business with his brother.

“When I was a young boy, my mom and dad raised my brother and I blue-collar and they made us have our own lawn-mowing business,” Post said.

“My mother gave me a Mead notebook when I was eight years old, just like she gave to my brother when he was eight, and said ‘you will write down the customers name, you will write down the date you mowed the lawn, how much they owe you and a check box when they pay you.’ I saved up a lot of money and I paid for my undergraduate degree with that money. I started at age eight, all the way to age 18 until I left.”

Post paid for his undergraduate degree in Accounting and Finance at Western Michigan University and carried his education to Kalamazoo County’s Health Department, where he began working as a financial analyst. He returned to WMU, received his Master of Business Administration in Management, and then became the Finance Director of the department.

