Executive director of Carnegie Center stresses value of creativity

This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

THREE RIVERS — While she claims not to be an artist, Donna Grubbs has been helping make the Carnegie Center for the Arts a more beautiful place since her arrival.

Grubbs, who has worked at the Center for 14 years and now serves as the executive director, said her path to a career in the arts was not straightforward.

Before becoming a member of “Team Carnegie,” Grubbs had a career as an office manager in insurance billing. While working in insurance was less colorful than working at the Center, Grubbs said she will always look back on the experience fondly.

“I love my insurance billing background because I apply the skills I learned there to my job here,” she said. “With insurance billing, you have to be very organized and on top of things, and the same goes for working at the Carnegie Center. Having that background helps with managing the busy schedule here.

“Both careers [have been] rewarding. It was rewarding to help the patients [with their insurance claims] and it is rewarding now to help the artists, Carnegie members, and everyone else who comes in.”

From organizing grants, to scheduling children’s and adult’s arts programs, to filling the building with art and performances, Grubbs said her job always keeps her on her toes.

“You have to have near and far sighted vision to keep the varied and busy schedule of the Carnegie Center flowing smoothly.”

While Grubbs’ life has not always been focused on the arts, she claims the arts have always had a special place in her heart.

“I am a firm believer that art is a part of our everyday life,” she said. “The arts, both performing and visual, are such a staple in our everyday lives. Whether [it is] listening to music, where we can remember lyrics from decades ago, or taking a photograph, the arts are always present.”

Although Grubbs does not create art herself, she said she still values the role that art plays in her career and life.

