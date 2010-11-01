The evolution of a local newspaper

In honor of National Newspaper Week, the Three Rivers Commercial-News is revisiting its history to illustrate how newspapers have evolved since the publication’s inception in 1895.

THREE RIVERS — Staying informed in Three Rivers in the late 1800s meant reading the afternoon paper. It was delivered by your local paperboy for 5 cents, laborers spent hours crafting the front page letter-by-letter, and the newsroom was constantly bustling with in-and-out traffic.

Since then the Three Rivers Commercial-News has adapted to an ever changing industry, continuing to produce and deliver daily newspapers since 1895, when its predecessor, the Three Rivers Hustler, was established.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.