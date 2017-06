Sally Farmer, Relay for Life Event Leadership Committee, and Kristen Perrino, Communications Manager for American Cancer Society, released roughly 700 plastic ducks into the river for the Relay for Life Duck Race. The race finished at lighthouse point, where the ducks were stopped by a barrier and collected by members who waded in the river. The duck winners were Rob Feeman ($250, Wendy Boedine ($200)and Kim Kelley ($100).