Envisioning the future

THREE RIVERS — Members of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board gathered for breakfast and a board brainstorming retreat Saturday morning at 52 N. Main St. in downtown Three Rivers.

While no formal action was taken at any point during their retreat, board members were able to share their ideas, big and small, for the future of downtown Three Rivers.

“This was more or less a brainstorming session,” DDA Board Chair Andrew George said. “The goal was to inspire our board members to come up with big project ideas for the upcoming years, but also to prioritize how we are going to spend our time for the remainder of this fiscal year.”