Emergency seclusion, restraint procedures discussed at ISD Board meeting

CENTREVILLE —Teresa Belote, St. Joseph County Intermediate School District superintendent, gave a presentation on seclusion and restraint procedures, which were recently relayed to the entire staff via a similar presentation, to the ISD Board of Education on Monday, Sept. 18.

Belote said the staff has been trained on the procedures from a video presented by Thrun Law Firm during a full-staff assembly, in order to “make sure no steps are being missed” and to confirm that all staff members are on the same page.

Staff learned “awareness training,” steps to take before using emergency seclusion and restraint, ways to determine if the situation is considered an emergency, and proper procedures when conducting emergency seclusion and restraint.

“A lot of these pieces have been in place for a long time for best practice. (For) those of us that have been crisis prevention-intervention trained, safety and security have always been a priority, this just tightens the rules,” Belote said.

Staff were trained to first identify an emergency situation. Belote said staff members are required to watch for an “ongoing” emergency, if a student’s behavior poses an “imminent” risk to the student’s safety or the safety of others, and if the situation requires an immediate intervention. If the staff member can answer yes to all three criteria, it is considered an emergency situation.

Belote said “if this person is escalating danger to himself or others around them” steps towards seclusion and restraint should be considered as a “last resort.” Seclusion is considered “removal from a group,” while restraint is “physical intervention,” both should be rare occurrences, according to Belote.

“The goal is always to not have to get there, (unless) it is an emergency. So what do you do to try and avoid the emergency? Recognizing it does not always solve the problem but we want to take every step to avoid getting to that intervention or need to restrain,” she said.

Belote showed the Board of Education a checklist of further seclusion and restraint procedures, which included accurately documenting observations, seeking medical help if necessary, ensuring the presence of a staff member at all times, and a time limit.

