Embattled TRCS superintendent tenders resignation
TRCS board hires Kuhlman as interim-superintendent
By:
SAMANTHA MAY, STAFF WRITER
THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Community Schools board of education hired former Centreville Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools superintendent Robert Kuhlman as its interim-superintendent, in the wake of superintendent Jean Logan and business director Sara Hermann’s resignations, which were announced during a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
