Elvis is in the building

THREE RIVERS — Elvis Presley tribute artist Patrick Johnson and the “Raised on Rock” band will take center stage at Riviera Theatre this Friday, to celebrate what would have been the King’s 82nd birthday earlier this month.

Johnson said “Elvis: The Concert Years” is an attempt to recreate what it was like to see Presley on tour in the early 1970s. The 90-minute performance will include Elvis classics like “C.C. Rider,” “Burning Love,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and a multitude of others. He said fans could expect a “family orientated” and “very authentic” show.

“First of all, I’m a tribute artist, I’m not an impersonator. In my eyes, there’s a difference. An impersonator is a guy who buys a Halloween costume and a wig and he’s walking around going, ‘Thank ya, thank ya very much,’” Johnson said. “He’s kind of making a mockery of it but he doesn’t even know he’s making a mockery of it because somebody is paying him 50 bucks.

“When I’m doing something, I’m doing it fully to the extreme. I make all of my own outfits. I’ve got a guy in Thailand who does embroidery for me and they’re authentic right down to the last stud because that’s the way I want it to be. Now I’ve got probably $20,000 worth of jumpsuits.”

