Elks No. 1248 held its installation of officers for 2017-18 on Saturday, March 25 in Three Rivers. (Pictured) Exalted Ruler - Mary Stevens; Esteemed Leading Knight - Tonya Brundige; Esteemed Loyal Knight - Jeff Tase; Esteemed Lecturing Knight - Matt Fuller; Tiler - Randy Cooper, PER; Inner Guard - Roger Kelley; Chaplain - Chuck Gowan, PER; Esquire - Terry Kite, PER; Secretary - Cathy Luttrell; Treasurer - Nancy Ware; Trustee - James Woermbke, PER; Trustee - Joe Schopf, PER; Trustee - Wayne Wilcox, PER.