Elks host 13th annual Captain’s Cruise

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Three Rivers Elks Lodge hosted its 13th annual Captain’s Cruise, a fundraiser that benefits the lodge’s scholarship program. Eighty-nine bikes and 145 registered people participated in the ride, which spanned 130 miles and lasted over five hours. The Cruise raised a net total of $8,467.53 towards college scholarships for Three Rivers high school seniors. Pictured are the members who helped to organize the event (from left to right): Jamie Judsen, Gary Winans, Jim Barnes, Terry Kutz, and Tim Judsen.

