Elkhart man found guilty of being felon in possession of concealed weapon

CASSOPOLIS — Testimony at a Cass County trial Tuesday revealed that on Aug. 9, 2019, an Elkhart man’s loaded handgun fell out of his vehicle and landed at the feet of an Edwardsburg officer.

Based on that testimony and other evidence, a Cass County jury found the Defendant, Ty Van Pav, guilty of the felony of carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile.

Edwardsburg officers Tanner Sinclar and David Lyvere indicated from the stand that on the date in question, they saw a Jeep Commander lurking behind the Stateline Liquor Store in Edwardsburg. They advised the jury that after the vehicle returned to the roadway, it was pulled over for having an expired plate. Upon further investigation, both the driver of the vehicle and the passenger, Ty Van Pav, were asked to exit the vehicle.

Sinclair said when he opened the passenger door to let Pav out of the vehicle, he was “stunned” to see a Remington handgun fall from the passenger side onto the ground. Reacting quickly, Sinclair was able to secure the pistol and the Defendant. Further examination of the gun showed it to be loaded. The defendant also admitted he did not have a concealed license and was transporting the firearm. Testimony also revealed that another handgun was found under the driver’s front seat, as well as a machete positioned between the front seats.

DeVante McCullom, on behalf of the People, argued in closing that it was an open and shut case.

The 12-person jury deliberated approximately five minutes before returning their guilty verdict.

“If you have a gun in a car, you need to comply with the law. Officers shouldn’t have to face such dangerous circumstances,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said. “They have a right to be safe and go home to their families at the end of their shift.”

Pav now faces up to five years for his actions. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing before Cass County Circuit Court Judge Mark Herman on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.