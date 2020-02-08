Election Preview: August 2020 Primary
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Tuesday is the primary election for state and local races in Michigan, and there are a number of things voters should know before heading to the polls.
While voting absentee or by mail is an option during this election, if you choose to vote in person, polls will be open Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- City of Three Rivers – Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Ave.
- City of Sturgis – Sturges-Young Auditorium at 201 N. Nottawa Rd.
- Burr Oak Township – Township Hall at 208 Front St.
- Colon Township – Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Ave.
- Constantine Township – Township Hall at 165 Canaris St.
- Fabius Township – Township Hall at 13108 Broadway Rd.
- Fawn River Township – Township Hall at 31194 E. Fawn River Rd.
- Florence Township – Township Hall at 64010 Burgener Rd.
- Flowerfield Township – Township Hall at 12020 M-216
- Leonidas Township – Township Hall at 53312 Fulton Rd.
- Lockport Township – Township Hall at 58982 Holtom Rd.
- Mendon Township – Township Hall at 136 W. Main St.
- Mottville Township – Township Hall at 68596 Thomas St.
- Nottawa Township – Township Hall at 112 S. Clark St.
- Park Township – Township Hall at 53640 Parkville Rd.
- Sherman Township – Township Hall at 64962 Balk Rd.
- Sturgis Township – Township Hall at 26015 W. U.S. 12
- White Pigeon Township – Township Hall at 16975 U.S. 12
St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald said July 31 at 5 p.m. was the deadline that those voting by mail could obtain an absentee ballot via first class mail, and until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 to obtain an absentee voter ballot via their township or city clerk’s office. Many clerk’s offices in the county will have special hours on Saturday, Aug. 1 and/or Sunday, Aug. 2 for voters to obtain absentee ballots. Absentee ballots are due by the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
If people do vote in person, Oswald asks that voters wear face masks when entering a polling location. She said lines could form differently as clerks attempt to social distance.
The following is a list of ballot items for the primary in St. Joseph County as they are listed by the County Clerk’s Office. Please note that not all areas in the county will vote on some items, such as county commissioners outside of their district or township officials not in their township, and that some races are uncontested. Voters cannot split their ticket on this ballot; they can only vote for one party section on the ballot.
Names in each section are listed in alphabetical order by both party and last name.
Candidates
United States Senator
Gary Peters (D)
John James (R)
U.S. House – 6th District
Jon Hoadley (D)
Jen Richardson (D)
Elena Oelke (R)
Fred Upton (R)
Michigan House – 59th District
Amy L. East (D)
Allen J. Balog (R)
Steve Carra (R)
Jack Coleman (R)
Daniel Hinkle (R)
Larry Walton (R)
St. Joseph County Prosecutor
David Marvin (R)
John McDonough (R)
St. Joseph County Sheriff
Gordon Lynn Evilsizor (R)
Mark Lillywhite (R)
St. Joseph County Clerk/Register of Deeds
Lindsay Oswald (R)
St. Joseph County Treasurer
Kathy Humphreys (R)
Tammy Rigby (R)
St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner
Jeffery J Wenzel (R)
St. Joseph County Surveyor
David Mostrom (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – First District
Andrew George (D)
John W Bippus (R)
Scott W Dolfman (R)
Jared Hoffmaster (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Second District
Kathy Greaves (D)
Kathy Pangle (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Third District
Dennis Allen (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Fourth District
Daniel R Czajkowski (R)
St. Joseph County Commission – Fifth District
Kenneth L Malone (R)
Burr Oak Township Supervisor
George H Letts (R)
Burr Oak Township Clerk
Jackie Wells (D)
Burr Oak Township Treasurer
Mary Jo Gould (R)
Burr Oak Township Trustee
Richard Baker (R)
Michael J Perry (R)
Colon Township Supervisor
Sandra Jackson (R)
Colon Township Clerk
Natalie A Wyant (R)
Colon Township Treasurer
Rhonda L Miller (R)
Colon Township Trustee
Marilyn Miller (D)
Mark A Thornton (D)
Constantine Township Supervisor
Erin Arnett (R)
Constantine Township Clerk
Edward Strobel (R)
Constantine Township Treasurer
Cindy M LaFluer (R)
Constantine Township Trustee
William Ray Arnold (R)
Marti Brown (R)
Fabius Township Supervisor
Ken Linn (R)
Daniel K Wilkins (R)
Fabius Township Clerk
Carol Wilkins (R)
Fabius Township Treasurer
Cindy Haradine (R)
Fabius Township Trustee
Judy Holman (R)
Cliff Maxwell (R)
Fabius Township Constable
Don Falborski (R)
Fawn River Township Supervisor
Mike Himes (R)
Fawn River Township Clerk
Ammara Kanjanayothee (R)
Fawn River Township Treasurer
Jennifer Schwartz (R)
Fawn River Township Trustee
Davey G Robison (R)
Jerry Ware (R)
Florence Township Supervisor
Sarah Beckle (R)
Tim A Carls (R)
Florence Township Clerk
Allissa Bowers (R)
Florence Township Treasurer
Janice A Jones (R)
Florence Township Trustee
Elwood Miller (R)
Ben J Russell (R)
Donald Schrock (R)
Flowerfield Township Supervisor
Ron Shaver (R)
Flowerfield Township Clerk
Myron Fuller (R)
Flowerfield Township Treasurer
Alan Pearson (R)
Flowerfield Township Trustee
Betty L Grindel (R)
Deborah Spencer (R)
Leonidas Township Supervisor
David Moore (R)
Bernard L Saxman (R)
Leonidas Township Clerk
Donald Overholt (R)
Leonidas Township Treasurer
Sharon L Heath (R)
Leonidas Township Trustee
Mia Gilbert (R)
Lockport Township Supervisor
Mark Major (R)
Eric Shafer (R)
Lockport Township Clerk
Penny S Ream (D)
Christine Trammell (R)
Lockport Township Treasurer
Elvontio L Peterson (D)
Mike Friesner (R)
Lockport Township Trustee
Jeffrey P Ankney (R)
David Cooper (R)
Rick Daniels (R)
Theresa Gherna-Ankney (R)
Donna Grubbs (R)
Glenn Wegner (R)
Mendon Township Supervisor
Maurice S Kline (R)
Mendon Township Clerk
Donna Cupp (R)
Mendon Township Treasurer
Dawn M Griffith (R)
Mendon Township Trustee
Janice M Griffith (R)
James A Hart (R)
Mottville Township Supervisor
Brenda M Hagen (R)
Mark Ripplinger (R)
Mottville Township Clerk
Sherry Medford (R)
Mottville Township Treasurer
Jan C Mallo (R)
Mottville Township Trustee
Douglas DeMeyer (R)
Larry Grindle (R)
Nottawa Township Supervisor
Roland Eby (R)
David C Peterson (R)
Nottawa Township Clerk
Bret D Lutz (R)
Nottawa Township Treasurer
Tennille A Flowers (R)
Deb Rice (R)
Nottawa Township Trustee
Steve Clark (R)
David T Davis (R)
James Rigby (R)
Park Township Supervisor
John E English (R)
Park Township Clerk
Lari J Roberts (R)
Katie Sweeney (R)
Park Township Treasurer
Cindy Fenwick (R)
Park Township Trustee
Michael Lee Kline (R)
Thomas M Springer (R)
Sherman Township Supervisor
Steve Wolf (R)
Sherman Township Clerk
Frank Iannarelli (R)
Sherman Township Treasurer
Laura K Schwartz (R)
Sherman Township Trustee
Roger Krontz (R)
Sturgis Township Supervisor
George E Morse (R)
Sturgis Township Clerk
Michael A Bobalik (D)
Sturgis Township Treasurer
Zeta Metzger (D)
Sturgis Township Trustee
Daniel J Arney (R)
Judy Pappas (R)
White Pigeon Township Supervisor
Don Gloy (R)
White Pigeon Township Clerk
Jean Tefft (R)
White Pigeon Township Treasurer
Trudy R Gloy (R)
White Pigeon Township Trustee
Michael Zander (D)
Vincent D Schroen (R)
Proposals
Leonidas Township Ambulance and Fire Protection
Shall the Township of Leonidas be allowed to increase the limitation rate on general ad valorem taxes as provided for by Section 6 of Article 9 of the Michigan Constitution and levy not to exceed 1.7 mill ($1.70 per thousand of taxable value) over and above the present rate for a period of four (4) years from 2020 through 2023 for the purpose of operating and/ or maintaining fire and ambulance services. This proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, which was approved and authorized by the electors of the Township of Leonidas in August of 2014 for a period of five (5) years. If this proposed millage were to be authorized and levied, the estimated revenue that the Township of Leonidas would collect in the first year of the millage would be seventy-five thousand, six hundred seventy-five dollars and 40/100 ($75675.40) Dollars.
Nottawa Township Library Millage Proposal
Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Nottawa Township of 1.6351 mill ($1.6351 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.6179 mill per ($1.6179 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 1.6351 mill ($1.6351 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for ten years, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funding for the township library in Nottawa Township, raising an estimated $210,861.44 the first year the millage is levied
White Pigeon Township Library Millage Proposal
Shall the expired previously voted increase in ad valorem taxes within White Pigeon Township, of 0.30 of one mill ($0.30 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 0.30 of one mill ($0.30 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four years, 2020 through 2023 inclusive, for the operation of the White Pigeon Township Library, thereby raising an estimated $64,497, for the White Pigeon Township Library, in the first year the millage is levied.
Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.