Election Preview: August 2020 Primary

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Tuesday is the primary election for state and local races in Michigan, and there are a number of things voters should know before heading to the polls.

While voting absentee or by mail is an option during this election, if you choose to vote in person, polls will be open Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

City of Three Rivers – Riverside Church at 207 E. Michigan Ave.

City of Sturgis – Sturges-Young Auditorium at 201 N. Nottawa Rd.

Burr Oak Township – Township Hall at 208 Front St.

Colon Township – Township Hall at 132 N. Blackstone Ave.

Constantine Township – Township Hall at 165 Canaris St.

Fabius Township – Township Hall at 13108 Broadway Rd.

Fawn River Township – Township Hall at 31194 E. Fawn River Rd.

Florence Township – Township Hall at 64010 Burgener Rd.

Flowerfield Township – Township Hall at 12020 M-216

Leonidas Township – Township Hall at 53312 Fulton Rd.

Lockport Township – Township Hall at 58982 Holtom Rd.

Mendon Township – Township Hall at 136 W. Main St.

Mottville Township – Township Hall at 68596 Thomas St.

Nottawa Township – Township Hall at 112 S. Clark St.

Park Township – Township Hall at 53640 Parkville Rd.

Sherman Township – Township Hall at 64962 Balk Rd.

Sturgis Township – Township Hall at 26015 W. U.S. 12

White Pigeon Township – Township Hall at 16975 U.S. 12

St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald said July 31 at 5 p.m. was the deadline that those voting by mail could obtain an absentee ballot via first class mail, and until 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 to obtain an absentee voter ballot via their township or city clerk’s office. Many clerk’s offices in the county will have special hours on Saturday, Aug. 1 and/or Sunday, Aug. 2 for voters to obtain absentee ballots. Absentee ballots are due by the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If people do vote in person, Oswald asks that voters wear face masks when entering a polling location. She said lines could form differently as clerks attempt to social distance.

The following is a list of ballot items for the primary in St. Joseph County as they are listed by the County Clerk’s Office. Please note that not all areas in the county will vote on some items, such as county commissioners outside of their district or township officials not in their township, and that some races are uncontested. Voters cannot split their ticket on this ballot; they can only vote for one party section on the ballot.

Names in each section are listed in alphabetical order by both party and last name.

Candidates

United States Senator

Gary Peters (D)

John James (R)

U.S. House – 6th District

Jon Hoadley (D)

Jen Richardson (D)

Elena Oelke (R)

Fred Upton (R)

Michigan House – 59th District

Amy L. East (D)

Allen J. Balog (R)

Steve Carra (R)

Jack Coleman (R)

Daniel Hinkle (R)

Larry Walton (R)

St. Joseph County Prosecutor

David Marvin (R)

John McDonough (R)

St. Joseph County Sheriff

Gordon Lynn Evilsizor (R)

Mark Lillywhite (R)

St. Joseph County Clerk/Register of Deeds

Lindsay Oswald (R)

St. Joseph County Treasurer

Kathy Humphreys (R)

Tammy Rigby (R)

St. Joseph County Drain Commissioner

Jeffery J Wenzel (R)

St. Joseph County Surveyor

David Mostrom (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – First District

Andrew George (D)

John W Bippus (R)

Scott W Dolfman (R)

Jared Hoffmaster (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Second District

Kathy Greaves (D)

Kathy Pangle (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Third District

Dennis Allen (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Fourth District

Daniel R Czajkowski (R)

St. Joseph County Commission – Fifth District

Kenneth L Malone (R)

Burr Oak Township Supervisor

George H Letts (R)

Burr Oak Township Clerk

Jackie Wells (D)

Burr Oak Township Treasurer

Mary Jo Gould (R)

Burr Oak Township Trustee

Richard Baker (R)

Michael J Perry (R)

Colon Township Supervisor

Sandra Jackson (R)

Colon Township Clerk

Natalie A Wyant (R)

Colon Township Treasurer

Rhonda L Miller (R)

Colon Township Trustee

Marilyn Miller (D)

Mark A Thornton (D)

Constantine Township Supervisor

Erin Arnett (R)

Constantine Township Clerk

Edward Strobel (R)

Constantine Township Treasurer

Cindy M LaFluer (R)

Constantine Township Trustee

William Ray Arnold (R)

Marti Brown (R)

Fabius Township Supervisor

Ken Linn (R)

Daniel K Wilkins (R)

Fabius Township Clerk

Carol Wilkins (R)

Fabius Township Treasurer

Cindy Haradine (R)

Fabius Township Trustee

Judy Holman (R)

Cliff Maxwell (R)

Fabius Township Constable

Don Falborski (R)

Fawn River Township Supervisor

Mike Himes (R)

Fawn River Township Clerk

Ammara Kanjanayothee (R)

Fawn River Township Treasurer

Jennifer Schwartz (R)

Fawn River Township Trustee

Davey G Robison (R)

Jerry Ware (R)

Florence Township Supervisor

Sarah Beckle (R)

Tim A Carls (R)

Florence Township Clerk

Allissa Bowers (R)

Florence Township Treasurer

Janice A Jones (R)

Florence Township Trustee

Elwood Miller (R)

Ben J Russell (R)

Donald Schrock (R)

Flowerfield Township Supervisor

Ron Shaver (R)

Flowerfield Township Clerk

Myron Fuller (R)

Flowerfield Township Treasurer

Alan Pearson (R)

Flowerfield Township Trustee

Betty L Grindel (R)

Deborah Spencer (R)

Leonidas Township Supervisor

David Moore (R)

Bernard L Saxman (R)

Leonidas Township Clerk

Donald Overholt (R)

Leonidas Township Treasurer

Sharon L Heath (R)

Leonidas Township Trustee

Mia Gilbert (R)

Lockport Township Supervisor

Mark Major (R)

Eric Shafer (R)

Lockport Township Clerk

Penny S Ream (D)

Christine Trammell (R)

Lockport Township Treasurer

Elvontio L Peterson (D)

Mike Friesner (R)

Lockport Township Trustee

Jeffrey P Ankney (R)

David Cooper (R)

Rick Daniels (R)

Theresa Gherna-Ankney (R)

Donna Grubbs (R)

Glenn Wegner (R)

Mendon Township Supervisor

Maurice S Kline (R)

Mendon Township Clerk

Donna Cupp (R)

Mendon Township Treasurer

Dawn M Griffith (R)

Mendon Township Trustee

Janice M Griffith (R)

James A Hart (R)

Mottville Township Supervisor

Brenda M Hagen (R)

Mark Ripplinger (R)

Mottville Township Clerk

Sherry Medford (R)

Mottville Township Treasurer

Jan C Mallo (R)

Mottville Township Trustee

Douglas DeMeyer (R)

Larry Grindle (R)

Nottawa Township Supervisor

Roland Eby (R)

David C Peterson (R)

Nottawa Township Clerk

Bret D Lutz (R)

Nottawa Township Treasurer

Tennille A Flowers (R)

Deb Rice (R)

Nottawa Township Trustee

Steve Clark (R)

David T Davis (R)

James Rigby (R)

Park Township Supervisor

John E English (R)

Park Township Clerk

Lari J Roberts (R)

Katie Sweeney (R)

Park Township Treasurer

Cindy Fenwick (R)

Park Township Trustee

Michael Lee Kline (R)

Thomas M Springer (R)

Sherman Township Supervisor

Steve Wolf (R)

Sherman Township Clerk

Frank Iannarelli (R)

Sherman Township Treasurer

Laura K Schwartz (R)

Sherman Township Trustee

Roger Krontz (R)

Sturgis Township Supervisor

George E Morse (R)

Sturgis Township Clerk

Michael A Bobalik (D)

Sturgis Township Treasurer

Zeta Metzger (D)

Sturgis Township Trustee

Daniel J Arney (R)

Judy Pappas (R)

White Pigeon Township Supervisor

Don Gloy (R)

White Pigeon Township Clerk

Jean Tefft (R)

White Pigeon Township Treasurer

Trudy R Gloy (R)

White Pigeon Township Trustee

Michael Zander (D)

Vincent D Schroen (R)

Proposals

Leonidas Township Ambulance and Fire Protection

Shall the Township of Leonidas be allowed to increase the limitation rate on general ad valorem taxes as provided for by Section 6 of Article 9 of the Michigan Constitution and levy not to exceed 1.7 mill ($1.70 per thousand of taxable value) over and above the present rate for a period of four (4) years from 2020 through 2023 for the purpose of operating and/ or maintaining fire and ambulance services. This proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage, which was approved and authorized by the electors of the Township of Leonidas in August of 2014 for a period of five (5) years. If this proposed millage were to be authorized and levied, the estimated revenue that the Township of Leonidas would collect in the first year of the millage would be seventy-five thousand, six hundred seventy-five dollars and 40/100 ($75675.40) Dollars.

Nottawa Township Library Millage Proposal

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Nottawa Township of 1.6351 mill ($1.6351 per $1,000 of taxable value), reduced to 1.6179 mill per ($1.6179 per $1,000 of taxable value) by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at up to 1.6351 mill ($1.6351 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for ten years, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funding for the township library in Nottawa Township, raising an estimated $210,861.44 the first year the millage is levied

White Pigeon Township Library Millage Proposal

Shall the expired previously voted increase in ad valorem taxes within White Pigeon Township, of 0.30 of one mill ($0.30 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 0.30 of one mill ($0.30 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four years, 2020 through 2023 inclusive, for the operation of the White Pigeon Township Library, thereby raising an estimated $64,497, for the White Pigeon Township Library, in the first year the millage is levied.

