Edwardsburg woman dies in crash after chase

MASON TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Edwardsburg woman died in a crash Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Michigan State Police Niles Post.

At 9:10 p.m., troopers were called to investigate a single vehicle crash in the area of Old M-205 and Redfield Street. Preliminary investigation indicates a deputy on routine patrol from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department encountered a vehicle stopped in the travel lane of the roadway with its lights off. The deputy attempted to make contact with the lone female occupant of the vehicle, Amanda Fay Bowers, to investigate the situation. Upon approaching the vehicle, Bowers drove around the patrol car and left the scene. The deputy pursued the vehicle for approximately three miles, which lasted approximately four minutes.

At the end of the three miles, the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled. Bowers was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. The Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Cass County Sheriff’s department, Edwardsburg Ontwa Police Department, and the Porter Township Fire and Ambulance.