Editor’s note

Complete results for Tuesday’s election were unavailable at press time but will be posted online as well as in Thursday’s edition of the Three Rivers Commercial-News. Stories on the Three Rivers School Board races, State Rep. Aaron Miller’s win, the race for the 21st District State Senate seat as well as the GOCC and COA millages will be included in Thursday’s edition.

With 87.75 percent of precincts reporting, the Commission on Aging millage renewal request appeared to pass by a wide margin, with 11,948 yes votes to 4,965 no votes. With 87.50 percent of precincts reporting, the Glen Oaks Community College Campus Improvements millage request was too close to call, with 8,121 yes votes to 8,575 no votes.