In honor of Earth Day this coming Saturday, students at Eastside Elementary School in Constantine raised $480 selling Earth Day T-shirts. First grade teacher Heather McGlothlen coordinated the project, and the money was donated to the village on Wednesday, April 19. Accepting the check were (from left) Constantine Police Officer Max Coon, Police Chief Mark Honeysett and DDA Director Diana Lammott, next to McGlothlen (far right). Lammott said the donation would be used for beautification of the village. Lammott gave McGlothlen a recycle game, and gave the class recycle bracelets as a thank you. Honeysett did a brief presentation on personal safety.