Early Three Rivers Methodist church history

CONSTANTINE — Early Methodist Church history in the 1856 book, “The History of St. Joseph County” described Three Rivers as a “church-going city with seven houses of worship.” Methodists were called “church pioneers” thanks to the tireless efforts of Rev. Erastus Felton, a circuit-riding Methodist missionary. Jacob McInterfer, one of the first pioneers to arrive in the area, came here, to the church’s newly-named St. Joseph Mission in 1829. McInterfer and his family received a pastor’s call from Felton while the family still lived in a settler’s wagon, awaiting the building of a home.

In 1834, a small band of early Methodists met at the log cabin of Hiram Harwood on Sickle’s Corners on Johnnycake Prairie. People sat on benches, rude chairs, stools and on beds. This was a “typical congregation for the early preacher.” One early pioneer wrote in a journal in 1839, “I came with my parents to Three Rivers and found a little society of Methodists in the wilderness. There was a Union Sabbath School, a Presbyterian as well as a Methodist Episcopal Church. Both met in the little school house on the north side of the public square. In 1847 members erected a new church shared by both, a neat little brick edifice 30 x 40 feet, carrying brick and mortar and working with a will, and the Lord blessed their efforts.”

