Early Middle College wraps up ‘boot camp’

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Early Middle College program finished up its Boot Camp on Thursday with a parent-student orientation presentation on the concourse of Glen Oaks Community College.

Many prospective EMC students from high schools across the county were on hand for the presentation, which primarily went over the code of conduct, expectations, and the completion of applications for the program. It marked the end of the four-day long orientation process for the program, which EMC Coordinator Anita Lopez-Schlabach said helps get the students college-ready.

“The boot camp has given all these kids tools so they can be successful,” Lopez-Schlabach said. “That way, they get that college experience, they’re on the campus, and they know where all the resources are.”