Eagles host 13th annual Stepping into School with New Shoes event

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday, Aug. 31, the Three Rivers Fraternal Order of Eagles hosted their annual Stepping into School with New Shoes event at the Wal-Mart in Three Rivers.

For 13 years, the Three Rivers Eagles have been supplying children with shoes for the start of school. Vern Rinz, chairman of the event and chaplain of the Eagles, said during the first event 13 years ago, the Eagles supplied nearly 25 kids with shoes. He said he was surprised and knew he had to continue.

Rinz said the organization has assisted nearly 4,000 children over the years. He said events throughout the summer, like the Eagles’ benefit dinner earlier this month, fund the Stepping into School with New Shoes program.

“That's sort of where my summer went,” Rinz joked. “Every dollar goes towards shoes for kids.”

Rinz said his childhood experience gave him the idea to give back to the children of St. Joseph County.

“I come from a family where I never had a new pair of shoes for school. That’s where it came from I guess,” Rinz said.

This year, Rinz said 573 kids, “from head start to 15-years-old,” have registered for a new pair of shoes. Each child who participates receives a token worth up to $20 and that token goes towards the purchase of a pair of shoes of their choosing.

Rinz said the purpose of the event is to give children confidence for the start of school.

“They put their best foot forward in school. It makes them really happy when they have a new pair of shoes to go to school with,” Rinz said.

Last year, unfortunately, 45 kids who were registered for free shoes did not show up to receive their token. Rinz said this tends to happen, so this year his goal is to provide 500 kids with shoes.

Rinz said he is honored to not only give free pairs of shoes to kids, but also help out parents around the county.

“All the kids are so grateful, and the parents. It saves them money and most people who come to us need help in some sort of way,” Rinz said.

