Dusting off those cars

Richard Knowles of Quincy dusts off his 1930 Model A Ford during the 54th annual Old Car “Dust Off,” held Sunday, May 7 at Mendon High School and sponsored by the Three Rivers C.A.R. (Classic and Antique Restorers) Club and the Mendon Kiwanis. Knowles said his car had been on the road for 19 years and he comes to the Dust Off about every year. C.A.R. Club president Brian Stutzman said they’d had a very excellent turnout. “There is a line out to the road still,” he said more than an hour and a half after opening. “I bet we’ll fill up every bit of space we have here.” While last year’s inclement weather led to a disappointing turnout, “today the sun is shining — it’s a good day to dust off your hot rod, bring it to the show and support a good cause.” Referring to the accompanying Kiwanis pancake breakfast, he said, “Pancakes and cars — what could be better?”

Photo provided by Elena Meadows