Dual Enrollment and Early Middle College meeting

St. Joseph County Early Middle College Advisor Anita Lopez-Schlabach entertains a question during the Dual Enrollment and Early Middle College countywide meeting held at Glen Oaks Community College on Thursday, Jan. 19. The meeting featured presentations on the financial responsibilities of dual enrollment and EMC, scheduling dual enrollment classes, student discipline, weather related issues, accommodations for DE/EMC students with disabilities and an overview of EMC and MEMCA Certificate and EMC textbook adoption process.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

