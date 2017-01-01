Driver flees police in Fabius TWP Apprehended in cornfield

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at approximately 10:50 p.m. deputies from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of M60 and Youngs Prairie Rd, in Fabius Township for traveling 20 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle was observed traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour. With the help of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was stopped safely using stop sticks.

The driver fled the vehicle fled the vehicle and into a cornfield where he was later apprehended with the help of the Michigan State Police canine. The driver of the vehicle was found to be operating while intoxicated, as well as driving on an Indiana identification card without operating privileges.

The driver was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for fleeing and eluding police, operating while intoxicated, and open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office (269) 467-9045,

Central Dispatch (269) 467-4195 or Crime Stoppers (800) 342-7867