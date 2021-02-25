Driver dies after vehicle goes into river

FLORENCE TWP. — A woman was pronounced dead after first responders pulled an upside-down vehicle out of the Fawn River Thursday morning.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, at around 7:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Constantine Road just North of Mintdale Road for a report of a car upside down in the river completely submerged. Deputies arrived to find the vehicle off of the bridge upside down in the Fawn River, completely submerged in about 7 feet of water. Police say the vehicle was submerged for 30-60 minutes before rescue.

Constantine fire personnel attempted to rescue the driver, who was located and removed from the vehicle. The driver was transported by Life Care Ambulance to Three Rivers Health, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver was identified as 60-year-old Barbara Melinda Phillips of Mendon. Phillips was driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty.

According to police, Phillips was reportedly traveling north on Constantine Road when for an unknown reason Phillips’ vehicle veered off the roadway to the left and hit the bridge retaining wall. Phillips vehicle then overturned and landed on its roof in the Fawn River. At this time it is unknown what caused Phillips’ vehicle to leave the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Constantine Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Dive Rescue, White Pigeon Fire Department, Constantine Police Department, Life Care Ambulance, and Shears Wrecker.