Driver crashes car while trying to pick up phone

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Feb. 3 around 11:38 p.m., St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Three Rivers Emergency Room to make contact with Justin Montgomery, 36, of Three Rivers, who advised he had an accident with his truck on Dudd Road near Corey Lake Road.

Upon making contact with Montgomery he stated he was heading eastbound on Dudd Road and on the second curve that heads north, he was trying to find his phone he dropped, when he missed the curve and went off the roadway into some trees.

Upon checking the crash scene deputies located the silver 2011 Chevrolet Silverado approximately 30 yards east of Dudd Road and approximately a half mile south of Corey Lake Road. The vehicle had hit a large tree. The airbags were deployed. The owner advised he would have a tow company get the vehicle in the morning.

Montgomery was transported to Three Rivers Health by family. He was cited for driving without due care and caution. It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor. This is still under investigation by the St. Joseph County Sheriff Department.